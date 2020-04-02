Whitlock and Wiley react to Aldon Smith signing 1-year deal with the Cowboys now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:40s - Published Whitlock and Wiley react to Aldon Smith signing 1-year deal with the Cowboys Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley share their thoughts on Aldon Smith signing a 1-yr deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Whitlock and Wiley agree Smith will be an effective pass rushers for the Cowboys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this