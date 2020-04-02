Jeffree Star Reacts To Diss From Kourtney Kardashian Son Mason Disick 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:33s - Published Jeffree Star Reacts To Diss From Kourtney Kardashian Son Mason Disick Jeffree Star reacts to being shaded by a Kardashian kid. Plus - Thomas Petrou reacts to being sued by Daisy Keech. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this