'219 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, death toll 4': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

He said that a total of 219 positive cases have been reported in the capital and the death toll is now 4.

He added that of the 219 cases, 51 people had a history of travelling abroad while 108 cases emerged from the Nizamuddin markaz itself.

He also made announced that a sum of 5,000 would be given to auto, gramin-sewa, e-rickshaw drivers to tide over the lockdown.

