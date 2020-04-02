Mayor Bill De Blasio Holds Briefing On Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 25:42s - Published Mayor Bill De Blasio Holds Briefing On Coronavirus Pandemic Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York City on April 2, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this