Rain ushers in colder temps for Friday, Saturday
Rainy conditions will keep our temperatures in the 40s Friday. Saturday could start out with temps near freezing. Be sure to protect your plants. Saturday's high will top out near 54 degrees.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rain ushers in colder temps for Friday, Saturday BRAKES ON THE WARMTH 67 FOR ACOUPLE OF HOURS 66 BY SEVEN ANDBACK DOWN TO THE MIDDLE 60S BYCLOCK AT NINE O’CLOCK, BUT THERAIN TO BE DONE, BUT YOU WILLHAVE TO MAYBE GET THE BOOTS OUTONE MORE TIME LEAST FOURPORTIONS OF THE DAY TOMORROW.HERE’S A LOOK AT FIRST ALERTFUTURESCAN PRETTY MUCH THE SAMESITUATION.HAVE YOUR SHOWERS OFF TO THEEAST COUPLE LIGHTNING STRIKESCAN’T BE RULED OUT.HERE’S OUR COOL FRONT OZONE.THERE’S THE NORTHWEST WIND FLOWBY THE ARROWS.THE BLUE ONES YOU SEE BEHIND THEFRONT A THIN LINE OF CLOUDINESSTHIS GIVING THE RAINFALL ANDYES, BELIEVE IT OR NOT.THAT’S A WINTRY MIX.DON’T FORGET OUR LEGEND AT THETOP THOSE PURPLES AND PINK’STHAT YOU SEE THERE.OKAY, LET’S START THE ANIMATIONOFF WITH TIME.THIS IS WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPENAFTER MIDNIGHT OR SO THE BLUEARROWS TAKE OVER.THAT MEANS THE FRONT MOVESTHROUGH WINDS GO TO THENORTHWEST SHOWERS HIT AND MISS7:00 IN THE MORNING.THERE TO THE NORTH WESTERN,NEBRASKA AND IOWA THAT IS INDEEDA WINTRY MIX AS A POSSIBILITYFARTHER TO THE NORTH AND THECOLDER AIR IT IS ALL SNOWCONTINUING ON A COUPLE STRAYSHOWERS LAST COUPLE OF MODELRUNS HAVE BEEN BACKING OFF THEAMOUNTS MAY BE HEAVIER FARTHERSOUTH OVER, LOUISIANA, ARKANSAS,OKLAHOMA, TEXAS MORE SO THANGETTING THIS FAR NORTH, BUTSTILL THE BIGGER STORY IS GOINGTO BE WELL A LOT OF THE RAINTHAT WILL BE OFF TO THE EAST OFUS AND A LOT OF THE COLDER AIR.THEY’LL BE LEFT BEHIND THISSYST BECAUSE TOMORROW’S HIGHTEMPERATURES A LOT.EARLIER THAN WHAT WE SAW TODAY.WE’RE GOING TO STAY PROBABLY INTHE 40S ALL DAY FOR HIS PORTIONPOF THOSE DOWNPOURS IN THE RAINYCONDITIONS WITH AN EXCLUSIVEFIRST ALERT NINE DAY FORECAST ANIMPACT DAY ON SATURDAY BECAUSEWE’RE STARTING NEAR FREEZINGAFTERNOON HIGH OF 54.SO WE RECOVER A LITTLE BITSUNDAY BACK TO DRY STUFF 65 ANDBACK TO THE 70S EARLY NEXT WEEKWITH MORE OF THOSE APRIL SHOWERSMONDAY AND TUESDAY ANDTEMPERATURES WILL BE APPROACHING80 DEGREES BY NEXT TUESDAY WITHTHOSE RAIN SHOWERS, BUT STILLSTAYING IN THE 60S.EVAN HE’S FROM THAT P





