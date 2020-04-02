Fairgrounds in Louisville

Governor beshear yesterday... warning people not to use any pop-up coronavirus test sites.

In louisville.... law enforcement is investigating several of those sites that officials are calling a scam.

The courier journal reports the sites are operated by medical marketing companies and charge around $200 per test.

This testing site in lexington is the real thing.

This drive-up testing site was held today at bluegrass extended care and family medicine.

Only people with symptoms of the coronavirus were tested.

Around 100 people were expected to be tested today.

Doctor john richard says majority of the people he is testing are health care professionals.

Of whom we've diagnosed more that 60% are those in the healthcare field and healthcare related because they're they ones on the frontlines and have been exposed this is the fourth time doctor john richard and