Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warning for developing nations

Warning for developing nations

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Warning for developing nations

Warning for developing nations

Director of Operations at the World Bank, Axel Van Trotsenburg, has warned of calamity for poorer nations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrandistCraig

Craig Brandist RT @CrisisGroup: A major #COVID19 outbreak in developing countries could lead to an almost unfathomable number of dead. @Rob_Malley and Ri… 9 hours ago

CrisisGroup

Crisis Group A major #COVID19 outbreak in developing countries could lead to an almost unfathomable number of dead. @Rob_Malley… https://t.co/a75Q79n12f 11 hours ago

ivomonie

Ivonne RT @andago101: Nearly half of all jobs in Africa could be lost because of the coronavirus, according to the United Nations, warning the cri… 2 days ago

andago101

andago101 Nearly half of all jobs in Africa could be lost because of the coronavirus, according to the United Nations, warnin… https://t.co/Qee5yteSHn 3 days ago

theprince4_2

George Mothibedi Motaung🇿🇦 WARNING ON DISTANCE SUPPLY CHAINS: On 20|12|2017, I Warned the Nations Concerning these Developing Global Upheaval… https://t.co/ulh4aJBwJy 4 days ago

Binte_Khalid95

🖤💙تناوش خالد 💙🖤(Zamad's 🎂7days to go) RT @kawish_mian: #NationSalutesCoronaFighters Over 80 countries have already requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund,… 5 days ago

kawish_mian

🔥Kawish Latif🔥 #NationSalutesCoronaFighters Over 80 countries have already requested emergency aid from the International Monetary… https://t.co/Bhf51F4FgX 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.