Coronavirus: Amazon Doing Temperature Checks On Thousands Of Workers now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published Coronavirus: Amazon Doing Temperature Checks On Thousands Of Workers Amazon announced Thursday it has begun checking the temperatures of thousands of its employees as they arrive to work every day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this