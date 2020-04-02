Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Signs $85 Million Emergency Budget Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published 5 days ago The money will fund essential services during the coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Signs $85 Million Emergency Budget PEOPLE LAID OFF, SHATTERED ARECORD, SET JUST A WEEK AGO.GOOD EVENING I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.TONIGHT MORE THAN A MILLIONPEOPLE HAVE THE VIRUSINCLUDING MORE THAN 238,000 INTHE UNITED STATES.WITH MORE THAN 400 NEW CASESSINCE YESTERDAY.2100 PEOPLE IN THE CITY OFFILL AFTER COVID-19.SEVENTEEN PHILADELPHIANS, HAVEDIED.NOW THIS AFTERNOON, MAYORKENNEY SIGNED AN 85





You Might Like

Tweets about this