Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Georgia governor releases shelter-in-place order

Georgia governor releases shelter-in-place order

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Georgia governor releases shelter-in-place order
Georgia governor releases shelter-in-place order
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Georgia governor releases shelter-in-place order

Us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6... governor brian kemp is preparing to share more details... about his shelter in place order.

He made the announcement -- as well as ordering students continue distance learning for the rest of the school year -- wednesday afternoon.

Under the order... georgia residents will need to shelter at home whenever possible.

The republican governor resisted imposing such




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.