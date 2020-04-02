Unemployment Insurance Questions Answered

Tr?staters now able to breathe a sigh of*relief as same day covi?19 testing becomes available in our area.

Thats right?

Deaconess now offering on site testing for the virus.

Patients need to meet the criteria for being tested.

Health officials calling this a "game changer" for everyone in the tr?state area.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing a record number of americans to seek unemployment benefits.

In just seven days?

Numbers doubled to six point six million people filing for benefits.

And here at home?

Officials are now having a tough time keeping up with the surge of unemployment claims. 44news reporter joylyn bukovac getting you the answers to your pressing questions.

"as the number of unemployment claims soar people are hoping financial relief comes soon."

Workforce development staff members have been working around the clock.*phones ringin* as phones ring continuously?

With people like mandy todd on the other end.

"i don't know what we would do if i wasn't able to get that unemployment.

Last wee?

Nearly 150 thousand hoosiers submitted unemployment insurance claim?

Trying to pay their bills.

"and that's significantly more than what we have ever seen in our history."

Astronomical rate?

Compared to just two thousand claims during the same week in 2019?

It's inundating call centers across the nation... and its the same in the bluegrass state.

"after someone picked up i really couldn't believe it.

I was like i actually here a voice on the other end right now."

In indiana?

This is an issue the workforce development department chief of staf?

Josh richardso?

Says... theye working on.

"we don't even have enough lines to tell them the caller that they can't get through.

We've had to order headsets for individuals that are working remotely so they can take these calls.

We've added from other parts of our agency."

Many callers have questions about the stimulus package?

And right now, richardson says they don have the answers since those are*federal benefits... which means the state's*current unemployment system will have to be changed.

"we are expecting the guidance from the federal government at anytime."

President trump is adding 600 dollars to weekly unemployment benefit?

And is now including self employed, or gig workers.

If you have been denied unemployment insuranc?

It's because the state's system has not been updated.

"what will happen next is there will be an additional application process for all of those people.

They haven't done anything wrong."

Richardson says?it will be a few weeks before that money is in hoosiers' pockets.

"i'll tell you that i think there are states where it will turn into months."

In evansville, jb 44news.

The tr?state enjoying a