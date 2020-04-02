Global  

Are Face Masks Necessary?

Are Face Masks Necessary?

Are Face Masks Necessary?

Should everyone wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic?

KDKA's Dr. Maris Simbra talks with one expert.

