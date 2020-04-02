Global  

Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Food Czar Kathryn Garcia Discusses Her 'Biggest Concern'

Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Food Czar Kathryn Garcia Discusses Her ‘Biggest Concern’

Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Food Czar Kathryn Garcia Discusses Her ‘Biggest Concern’

“My biggest concern is down the road.

It’s just the level of need,” Garcia told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“You know that you were going to have a lot of people who are ill with the virus, maybe not be critically ill but they will still be home.

They will still be people we don’t want to be out in public.

We need to make sure we’re getting food to them.”

