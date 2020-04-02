Now That's Quarantainment! HBO To Stream Megahit Series During Pandemic

HBO subscribers will have no more excuses as to why they haven't watched 'Succession' yet.

According to Elle Magazine, HBO is making its buzziest TV shows, documentaries, and movies available to stream for free.

Starting on Friday, April 3rd, the move comes as part of its #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign.

Titles include Ballers, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.

A number of its documentaries will also be available, from the Elizabeth Holmes doc The Inventor to the new, stranger-than-fiction series McMillion$.