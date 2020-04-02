Details of COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Local Small Business Owners

The terre haute police department sent two police officers home to quarantine.

That's according to terre haute police chief shawn keen.

According to keen...the officers were in situations where they could have been exposed to covid-19.

He says they are not exhibiting symptoms. this was simply as a precaution.

Terre haute police chief shawn keen spoke to news 10 about all precautions thpd is taking during this time.

""we're still going to deal wit the emergencies we have to and we're still going to protect the public.

That's our number one goal.

""we're still going to deal wit the emergencies we have to and we're still going to protect the public.

That's our number one goal.

And in order to do that... it's my responsibility to make sure my officers are healthy and stay healthy in order to do that."" keen says they have all been practicing social distancing and have even eliminated officer roll call to maintain as much isolation as possible.