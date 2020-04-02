Grace Community temporarily closes Fort Myers location after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

SCHOOL IS UNDERGOING A DEEPCLEANING.THE CAMPUS PLANS TORE-OPEN ON APRIL 14TH.AND A TEACHER AT GRACE COMMUNITYSCHOOL IN FORT MYERS HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.THE SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED FOR ATLEAST THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.

THESCHOOL SAYS THE TEACHERDEVELOPED SYMPTOMS AND WENT TOTHE DOCTOR.

THE SCHOOL ALSO SAYSSTUDENTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TOTRANSFER TO ANOTHER LOCATI