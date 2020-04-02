Lindsay Lohan's New Song 'Back to Me,' Oprah Says 'It's Nice to Be In a Drake Song' & More | Billboard News

Global  

Beyonce just reached a major milestone, Oprah praises Lil Yachty, Drake and DaBaby's "Oprah's Bank Account" and Lindsay Lohan is back with new music!

