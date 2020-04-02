Tupleo native and Detroit Tigers coach shows appreciation to healthcare workers

I'm craig ford, emily leonard is working from home.

The sports world is at a standstill right now as the united states deals with the coronavirus.

Although athletes and coaches aren't on the field, they're still making an impact.

Matt st.

Jean joins us with the story.

The mlb season is on hold indefinitely.

That means players are back home, waiting for the call.

For tupelo native and detroit tigers first base coach, dave clark, it is the first time he's been home in march since high school, not to date mr. clark, but that's nearly 40 years.

Clark was in the majors when the players went on strike in the middle of the 94 season but even that experience doesn't truly compare to what's happening in the world today.

(dave clark) that was really really weird because we were still working out, not as a team, but going to parks, and it's similar to what's going on right now, we should be playing baseball but we're not playing baseball.

(track) but just because he's can't help his tigers make an impact on the field, doesn't mean he couldn't have an impact on the men and women who are still working hard to keep us safe.

Through his foundation, the clark-enis family foundation, he found a way to give back.

(dave clark) we are feeding the doctors, nurses, and first responders twice a day this whole week.

(track) they partnered up with lost pizza in tupelo to get the job done and show some appreciation for those who are working to keep us safe.

(dave clark) i just cannot imagine, they're working long hours without a lot of sleep and you know what this was our way of just showing them we understand we appreciate what you're doing because what you're doing is saving lives.

(track) and when lost pizza owner got the call to help out.

It was a no brainer.

(john mark) giving back to the community that's done so much for our community, my wife, my business and all the local businesses, my family and i are praying for em every day, everybody at the hospital everybody involved with this, we're thinking about them and praying for them.

(track) and providing some high quality pizza, which, according to chief nursing executive of nmmc donna lewis is a much needed boost.

(donna) it's very morale lifting for them because it's showing the love, but it's also showing the connection they have to the community.

Because you know this is where they live, this is where they go and eat so they're very thankful to have people who are donating the food because if not, they would be eating hospital every day box lunches as cold.

(track) ever since the hospital went on full alert on march 15th, lewis says they have received food donations for every meal.

She's been a nurse for 30 years, she's never seen anything like this, but through donations and community support like the clark-enis foundation, she can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

(donna) i think our nation is even going to be different, i think healthcare is going to be different, but i think we're going to be stronger as a community.

If you want to donate to nmmc, head over to