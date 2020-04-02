Salon owner prepares to shut down business

Salon owners here in starkville say they're preparing to close down tomorrow.

They want to stay safe , but they are apprehensive of its impact on their pockets.

."

((pkg)) (nats) "trying to end it faster..and staying at home, stay quarantined that way we can come back to work and get back to normal.

Steven conner-chromatix owner 0:05-0:09;21 steven conner is the salon owner of chromatix on main street.

He has been cutting, coloring and styling his clients hair for five years in starkville.

(nats) as he finished up some of his last clients before he closes his doors temporarily..

He said hes willing to sacrifice his passion for the health of employees and customers.

"im excited and glad when we can get this done and over with so we can be done."

Governor tate reeves issued a shelter in place order for the state on wednesday.

But conner said took safety precaution once the coronavirus cases began to rise.

((sot)) "we've had a lot of cases grow in the state especially in a weeks time."

Conner is hopeful once he closes his doors tomorrow..his business will be well on its way to opening back up.

((sot)) "our clients they're like family they're going to support us and they're going to be right back in our chairs once it's all over."

Conner