Home Work Security

>> well as you know, millions of employees are currently working from home with only some of those people properly prepared with corporate approved remote work stations.

Not surprising to security c1 hackers are taking advantage.

How do we safely work from home during the coronovirus outbreak?

Joining me now is keirk with software technology.

>> tell me, what is it we can do to make sure we are protecting our personal and our confidential information?

>> yeah, so we're in unprecedented times right now.

A couple of real simple things you can do as you start off.

First, nobody likes to hear it, change your passwords.

Your passwords need to be changed regularly.

They also need to be strong passwords >> the longer the passwords the better.

Use special characters.

Numerical values.

Change your passwords off.

Do not re-use your passwords from your personal sites like facebook and other things with your corporate credentials.

So, things that you used to access corporate resources or e-mail like office 365, do not utilize or re-use the passwords.

Change them often.

Make them strong and don't re-use them.

In be two, make sure that you're phishing aware.

Hackers are opportunistic.

Times like these hackers are utilizing an active campaign to coincide with the pandemic we find ourselves in with the coronovirus.

The checkpoint research team has found to newly-created website referencing coronovirus, 50% more likely to contain malware than websites newly created that do not reference the key words.

Leveraging the fact that we're all interested to find information so they're infecting these new websites with malware they're hoping to deliver to us.

Be vigilant and careful on the things you click on and understand that any research you do related to covid-19 may also contain malicious links inside them.

>> your next kind of idea is to choose your device carefully.

What do you specifically mean by that when you're working?

>> so in many cases now, as you highlighted early on, that there's an issue where companies didn't have a device for you to work securely from home.

You're utilizing a device at home that may not be properly secured.

Choosing your device and making sure you have some level of security on the device is paramount.

We at checkpoint offer free of charge tools you can use while you're at home during this unique time, secure your web browser, protect you from ransom wear and the protect the websites you go to make sure you have safe search functionality.

>> thank you.

