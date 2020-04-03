Global  

Anthony Rizzo Donates Hot Meals To Frontline Medical Workers

Anthony Rizzo Donates Hot Meals To Frontline Medical Workers

Anthony Rizzo Donates Hot Meals To Frontline Medical Workers

With coronavirus having put the baseball season on hold, the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo is still at bat, donating hot meals to doctors and nurses on the front line of the fight against the virus.

Rizzo talked remotely with CBS 2's Brad Edwards.

