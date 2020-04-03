Blood Donation Restrictions Have Been Eased

The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men.

Also included in the relaxed restrictions are sex workers, bisexual men, and recently tattooed people.

This is due to a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration’s new policy aims to allow tens of thousands more to give blood.

“We want and we need healthy people — all healthy people — to give blood,” said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.