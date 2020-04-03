Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers
KIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens explores options for fending off germs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

And mitchell 2./// disinfectant wipes and sprays are hot items right now.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens is looking into the nuances of of wipes and sanitizers.

Xxx by now?

You probably have a set of disinfecting wipes like this deal of clorox?

And wiping surfaces like door handles?

Steering wheel and other frequently touched surfaces.

But is there a thing of disinfecting too much?

We're all using disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

We're wiping down surfaces and washing our hands more than ever.

"whether we have it in our hands, pocket or purse."

When on the go?

Jennifer stiles with ?g public health suggests carrying small containers of wipes and sanitizer..

"if you keep getting in there day after day after day, and touching all the surfaces in there, you're continuing to expose yourself if you're bringing those germs in the car."

There's no such thing as going overboard.

"i don't know if we can really go too much overboard with this right now.

Stiles suggests shoppers look at the ??a's list of the most effective cleaning and sanitizing




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.