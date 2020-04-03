U.S. residents on social security will not have to file a tax return to get their stimulus payments



Tweets about this hannah RT @whoisaddison: i need to social distance from food 1 second ago ‏ًseonghwa day RT @SOLARlTY: "dear diary, ...haven't been online in forever.. i think i took social distancing too seriously" https://t.co/ACHdu8gzmO 1 second ago Wil RT @libertytarian: Just a reminder: Gates is NOT a doctor Gates is NOT an epidemiologist Gates was NOT elected Gates is NOT even a lifetim… 2 seconds ago Tanner Sobek This social distancing, is giving me social anxiety. #enoughalready 2 seconds ago L RT @nowthisnews: Will COVID-19 go away this summer? Is it affecting more young Americans? When can we stop social distancing? @RealDoctorM… 2 seconds ago Amber Pater Webster RT @ProjCelebration: Join @ProjCelebration and others world-wide to make a social statement by wearing jeans April 29th as a visible means… 2 seconds ago Mickey_J_Cootes @BethellwithanA @CBCNews @KaylaHounsell We need to treat ourselves as if we are positive and others as if they are… https://t.co/z9x5MeOLd0 2 seconds ago Beth Reynolds ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Christina_Roof: Meet Raegan. Raegan is autistic & struggled with social interactions, meltdowns & isolation until she met her new best… 2 seconds ago