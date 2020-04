Human rights organization works to help farmworkers amid COVID-19 pandemic 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:26s - Published Human rights organization works to help farmworkers amid COVID-19 pandemic The Coalition of Immokalee Workers is using educational flyers to educate farm workers on how to stay protected from Coronavirus. 0

THE COALITION OF IMMOKALEE WORKERS HAS CLOSED THEIR OFFICE AS A CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONARY STEP━ BUT THEIR PHONE LINES REMAIN OPEN FOR WORKERS WHO NEED ANY ASSISTANCE AND COVID-19 INFORMATION

(Lupe Gonzalo, Coalition Immokalee Workers): "We're seeing that Immokalee is like dry wood in the middle of a fire, once this sparks not only will it affect Immokalee, it'll also affect all of Southwest Florida."

LUPE GONZALO ORGANIZES THE COALITION OF IMMOKALEE WORKERS A GROUP FIGHTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE IN THE AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY BUT THEIR CURRENT MISSION IS TO EDUCATE FARMWORKERS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

(Lupe Gonzalo, Coalition of Immokalee Workers): "What we're doing is sticking educational flyers around the community, at laundromats, at stores, and at farmworker housing camps."

ALSO USING THEIR COMMUNITY RADIO STATION TO SPREAD INFORMATION

(EUTIQUIO MARTINEZ, IMMOKALEE FARMWORKER): "I've been told to limit my time outside to stay protected."

EUTIQUIO MARTINEZ IS A FARMWORKER IN IMMOKALEE AND THE INFORMATION HE'S GETTING COULD SAFE HIS LIVE AND POTENTIALLY THOSE AROUND HIM IT'S WHY THE COALITION IS TRANSLATING INFORMATION FROM ENGLISH TO SEVERAL OTHER LANGUAGES━ AND ART FOR WORKERS WHO CANNOT READ

(Lupe Gonzalo, Coalition of Immokalee Workers): "If the workers stop working, stop harvesting, basically the country would collapse."

WHILE MANY ARE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING GONZALO SAYS MANY FARMWORKERS HERE DON'T HAVE THAT OPTION

(Lupe Gonzalo, Coalition of Immokalee Worker: "Some workers live up to 10-12 in one dwelling."

COLLIER COUNTY HAS GIVEN THE COALITION SUPPLIES INCLUDING HAND SANITIZER, GLOVES, AND MASKS...GONZALO SAYS THE FARMS THEY ARE PARTNERED WITH HAVE ALREADY HAVE ALSO TAKEN STEPS TO PROTECT THEIR WORKERS THEY'VE ADDED MORE BUSES FOR TRANSPORTATION TO GIVE WORKERS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING BUT WHILE CORONAVIRUS IS A HEALTH CONCERN FOR SOME━ OTHERS FEAR THE LOSS OF WORK

(Jose Gonzalez, Immokalee farmworker): "Right now my work has gone down, and I'm





