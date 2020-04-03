People exercising outdoors should stay much farther than 6 feet apart, CU Boulder professor says

Global  

Jose Jimenez, a professor of chemistry at the University of Colorado Boulder specializing in aerosol science, suggests that people keep significantly more than 6 feet of distance between themselves and others when indoors or outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

