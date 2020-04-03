Local group makes homemade face masks and gowns for care facility workers

Leah says "there's not enough of this masks for health care workers.

So a community in grants pass is plugging in their sewing machines and making some to help."

A group of 500 people in josephine county are busy sewing.

Charollete i had no idea we would take off like this.

Hanson family since we were home from school and we couldn't go on our spring break vacation we just decided let's start helping where we can.

The group called masks and gowns now are making fabric face masks and gowns for care faiclity workers.

Charollete hutt is one of the organizers.

She says this group started when they heard about the need in care facilites.

Our premise was that all of the other facilities witpeople in close contact with others who are ill or potentially ill needed this kind of equipment and they are running out.

Hanson i think it's really nice to just know that we are just helping people who probably need it.

All three of the hanson's are helping.

So far they've made 40 masks.

Hanson it really helps to have many people making them at once because you can create an assembly line.

Recently the family received this picture from a care facility they donated too.

Hanson they were all wearing masks with their thumbs up as they are supporting their patients.

Hutt says there are lots more people who need and want masks.

She says the group can't do it all.

Charllotte we can't meet that need.

We need others to sew.

And i highly encourage people to get on facebook and start a group for family and friends who can make masks for each other.

Hanson family a lot of people that are at home and they don't have anything else to do right now they've got kids out of school it's turned into kind of a home school enrichment project.

In medford leah thompson newswatch 12.