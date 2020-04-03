Players Only: Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. Playing In NBA 2K Tournament 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:43s - Published Players Only: Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. Playing In NBA 2K Tournament Michael Porter Jr. will participate in an NBA 2K challenge which begins on Friday. Porter Jr. will face off against Devin Booker in the first round. 0

