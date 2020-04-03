Friend Of Man Accused Of Trying To Strike USNS Mercy With Train Speaks Out now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:54s - Published Friend Of Man Accused Of Trying To Strike USNS Mercy With Train Speaks Out A friend of a man accused of derailing a locomotive at full speed near the USNS Mercy hospital ship being used to ease hospital beds during the coronavirus pandemic spoke out Thursday. 0

