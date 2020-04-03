Eugene real estate market aims for stability in changing economy

The real estate market is no exception to the number of industries that are having to adjust to a socially distanced world.

Now, something as easy as attending an open house, aren't so easy anymore.

Nats leah hyland is a local real estate agent and says that while they have utilized things like virtual tours in the past, they are leaning on it significantly more these days.

Leah hyland: zoom meetings, facetime, virutal tours of properties, digital signatures and when it's absolutely necessary to meet on site...we arrive early, sanitize surfaces and maintain social distancing.

Contractor michael scnear has also seen some changes on his end, though their volume of work hasn't shifted one way or the other just yet.

Michael scnear: a few things that aren't available is going into the city for certain things.

The inspectors will meet you out here.

Same with the county, the county building is closed but you can do things online and things like that.

And what preparations are going into every different scenario.