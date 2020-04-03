Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday.

The pandemic has exploded in the United States and the death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain.

The virus has killed more than 51,000 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy.

The first 100,000 cases were reported in around 55 days, according to Reuters.

The first 500,000 came in just 76 days, 21 days later.

The spread of the virus will continue unless extreme precautions are taken.

Scientists and doctors urge everyone to stay inside and clean anything they bring into their homes.