French PM Edouard Philippe says lockdown will most likely be extended 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 00:35s - Published French PM Edouard Philippe says lockdown will most likely be extended 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ivan Rasskazov RT @kimwillsher1: French PM Édouard Philippe says the end of the lockdown, when it comes, will probably NOT be "general, total or happen al… 13 hours ago jennifer caplis RT @kimwillsher1: French PM Édouard Philippe, asked in the Assemblée Nationale, says no health system in the world was designed to cope wit… 23 hours ago ⚫️Christine Steel #FBPE #RejoinEU #StayAtHome RT @trevor_stables: French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe says to Assemblé Nationale.. "It's really legitimate that Parliament checks the… 1 day ago Kim Willsher French PM Édouard Philippe says the end of the lockdown, when it comes, will probably NOT be "general, total or hap… https://t.co/KqzxEckZjw 1 day ago