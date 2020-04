New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Executive Order Offering Childcare Assistance For Essential Workers During Pandemic 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:49s - Published Kimberly Davis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Executive Order Offering Childcare Assistance For Essential Workers During Pandemic TODAY THE STATE ANNOUNCED 187ADDITIONAL DEATHS BRINGING THETOTAL IN THE STATE TO 537.GOVERNOR MURPHY LAUNCHEDANOTHER ORDER LAUNCHING THECHILD CARE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.AS KIMBERLY DAVIS EXPLAINS IT'SAIMED TO HELP WORKERS ON THEFRONT LINES FROM THE HOSPITALSTO THE GROCERY STORES.Reporter: THERE'S NOW SOMERELIEF FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS INNEW JERSEY WITH CHILDREN.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY LAUNCHED ANEW PROGRAM AIMED AT HELPINGWORKING FAMILIES GET THROUGHTHIS PANDEMIC.WE HAVE NOW LOST A TOTAL OF537 PRECIOUS SOULS.Reporter: MORE THAN 25,000NEW JERSEYANS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.THE GROWING NUMBER OF COVID-19CASES IN NEW JERSEY SERVES AS AGRIM REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCEOF GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY'S STAYAT HOME ORDER.BUT THE MURPHY ADMINISTRATION ISALSO TRYING TO LEND A HELPINGHAPPENED TO ESSENTIAL WORKERSWITH CHILDREN.WE'RE ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCHOF AN EMERGENCY CHILD CAREASSISTANCE PROGRAM WHICH ISBEING ADMINISTERED BY THEDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICESDIVISION OF FAMILY DEVELOPMENTTO HELP SUPPORT CHILD CARE COSTSWHEN A PARENT OR GUARDIAN IS ANESSENTIAL EMPLOYEE REGARDLESS OFFAMILY INCOME..Reporter: IN MURPHY'SEXECUTIVE ORDER ESSENTIALEMPLOYEES WHO REGISTER FOR CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE WILL HAVE ACCESSTO NEARLY 600 CHILD CARE CENTERSIN THE STATE.AND IT'S NOT JUST HEALTHCAREWORKERS WHO CAN RECEIVEFINANCIAL SUPPORT WITH CHILDCARE.THE GROCERY STORE CLERKS, GASSTATION ATTENDANTS, CHILD CAREPROVIDERS AND MORE.Reporter: AS THE STATE DOESITS BEST TO SUPPORT RESIDENTSDURING THIS CRISIS, GOVERNORMURPHY IS SENDING A MESSAGE OFHOPE.JUST REMEMBER, WE ARE IN AWAR, AND IT'S A WAR THAT WE CANAND THAT WE WILL WIN.Reporter: HEAD OVER TO CBSPHILLY.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.REPORTING IN GLOUCESTER COUNTY,





