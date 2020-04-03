Dolly Parton To Donate $1 Million To Tennessee Hospital For Coronavirus Research

Country legend Dolly Parton is stepping amid the coronavirus pandemic and donating her time and money.

The music icon announced she will donate $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Parton said her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad at Vanderbilt University was working on a “bridge treatment to save lives.” Parton noted that the research hospital in Tennessee has seen “exciting advancements” in coronavirus research.