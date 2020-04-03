Dolly Parton To Donate $1 Million To Tennessee Hospital For Coronavirus Research

Country legend Dolly Parton is stepping amid the coronavirus pandemic and donating her time and money.

The music icon announced she will donate $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Parton said her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad at Vanderbilt University was working on a “bridge treatment to save lives.” Parton noted that the research hospital in Tennessee has seen “exciting advancements” in coronavirus research.

According to HuffPost, Parton told reporters “we’ve got more money than we’ve got time right now".

Parton has also premiered “Goodnight With Dolly,” a children’s video series in which she reads kid's books.