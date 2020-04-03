Broke S01E02 Jobs

Broke 1x02 "Jobs" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer - When Jackie encourages Javier and Elizabeth to get jobs so they can contribute financially to the household, Javier gets work as a ride share driver, with Luis’ help, and Elizabeth is employed as a personal shopper.

Also, Jackie worries Sammy will get hurt by becoming so close with his uncle Javier, on BROKE, Thursday, April 9th on CBS.

Broke 1x02 "Jobs" (HD) Starring: Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero