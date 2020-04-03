Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Employees Say They Don't Feel Safe At Work Amid COVID-19

Police Employees Say They Don't Feel Safe At Work Amid COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Police Employees Say They Don't Feel Safe At Work Amid COVID-19

Police Employees Say They Don't Feel Safe At Work Amid COVID-19

A total of 76 officers and staff have been infected with coronavirus and one officer has died.

And some civilian employees say social distancing guidelines are not being followed at Public Safety Headquarters.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.