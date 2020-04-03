Howard senior goalie Palmer Braunstein reacts to season officially being canceled

Down the floor type team.

That's a good choice for me alright ... on wednesday governor brian kemp ordered all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the year ... and as you can imagine it crushed thousands of seniors, including howard goalkeeper palmer braunstein, who sent out the following tweet after hearing the news ... and just like that poof, we are done ... i'm going to miss these guys, he said hashtag family hashtag we just want to play the tweet accompanied by a picture of his fellow teammates like many seniors worldwide his season has officially been canceled palmer talk to me, bro ... :01-:06 obviously, i'm bummed.

I'm really sad, but i've already talked to all of the players on the team.

Told them that i'm so proud of year that we had, and i talked to a couple of my friends at school.

Told them it was nice knowing you and just like, i'm glad for the memories that we had while we could have it.

And, i told a couple of the junior players, don't waste your senior year.

Make sure you're actually putting your heart out on the field palmer has been blessed with the opportunity to play soccer at brewton-parker college after he graduates ... here are his thoughts on that ... 01:-:06 i'm interested to see how training will be, and i'm really just excited to have that opportunity to play at the next level because i know a lot of my peers aren't getting an opportunity.

And, i'm a little bit nervous, but i feel like i'll fit in just fine and be able to hold my own and of course