Iowa schools staying closed

Iowa schools staying closed
through april 30th at least
Summit supercompute r is being used at oak ridge corona stinger the hallways of iowa schools will remain empty.

Today, governor kim reynolds extended the closure of state schools until april 30th.

Live so how will kids be making up their time in the classroom.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

George and katie?

The governor is leaving it up to districts to decide how to continue educating students while the schools are locked up tight.

That means districts will have to make a choice.

They can decide to continue learning from home, much like they're doing in minnesota, with online lessons and tak?home packets.

If the districts choose to not do anything, they will be required to extend the school year to make up for those lost classroom days.

Earlier i spoke with a high school senior in mason city, who tells me he's ready i would be way more happy doing that because it would make it so much easier for us students to be able to finish or get caught up with stuff that we need to.

I spoke with another high school student from clear lake who told me they have been given assignments online, but there's no incentive to do them, because they are not getting class credit right now.

Thanks nick.

School districts have until april 10th to decide how they will proceed with education during the shutdown.

In minnesota?

The schools will remain closed through at least may 4th.




