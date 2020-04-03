

Tweets about this KMTV 3 News Now Local urgent care busy with COVID-19 testing https://t.co/FANWOTOp3l 33 minutes ago Varun Pandit Indane cylinder not received after 2 weeks of booking. Customer care number not working. Local Indane agency number… https://t.co/sskpaS8Sem 15 hours ago Hap Called the local Urgent Care. Described my symptoms and they said to come in. Met me at the front door, did a scree… https://t.co/6ZGOEXPnnx 1 day ago I'm Josh @drugmonkeyblog I suspect he's busy licking door knobs at the local urgent care clinic to own the libs. 4 days ago LiveHisLove RT @betterd43983711: @joejoe80495073 @lynnmark6 @mil_ops The teacher of my online class went to a local hospital in southern WA on Friday.… 4 days ago AlmostFreakinFamous RT @RaineyBClark: @DeAnna4Congress I just called our local (Los Angeles) urgent care re my husband, unrelatedly to the #ChineseWuhanVirus,… 4 days ago