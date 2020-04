Proud 2 Be OK: Tulsa Botanic Garden Donates Freshly Cut Tulips to Hospital Workers, Patients

EVERYBODY GREETINGSEVERYBODY..

THE HASHTAG TODAY WASFLOWER YOUR FEED..

THETULIPS AT TULSA BOTANICGARDENS..

IN FULL BLOOMRIGHT NOW..

AND WHILE THEGENERAL PUBLIC CAN'T VISIT IPERSON..

GARDEN STAFF..GIVING US A PEEK, WITH THESEPICTURES ON SOCIAL MEDIA..TULSA BOTANIC GARDENPRESIDENT AND C-E-OTODD LA-SANG..

GOING ONESTEP FURTHER TODAY..DELIVERING HUNDREDS OFFRESHLY CUT TULIPS TOWORKERS AND PATIENTS ATASCENSION SAINT JOHNHOSPITAL..

SOT - we enjoythem, but that's not why weplanted them.

Who cares ifjust staff can see them?that's why we've tried to doa lot on social media to letpeople see them and if wecan get them out to some ofthe people on the front linefighting cover, it mightlifttheir spirits..

We get a lotof positive feedback.

We hadpeople post on line - blessyou d=for doing this..

Andwe've heard from some of thenurses through friends..

Ifyou'reexpecting to get flowers,that's always nice.

But ifyou're not expecting to getflowers, it's extra specialALSO THIS WEEK..

THE STAFFFROM ELIOT ELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN TULSA..

COLLECTINGDISINFECTANT WIPES, ANDDONATING THEM TO ST.

JOHNAND ST.

FRANCIS..YOU SEE THE THANK YOU NOTEFROM THE FOLKS AT ST JOHN.."THEY WILL COME TO GREAT USEAND HELP US MORE THAN YOUKNOW"..

WELL DONE, ELIOTBOBCATS..

AND O-S-U FOOTBALLCOACH, MIKE GUNDY..

WITH AMESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT FORTHOSE ON THE FRONT LINES OFTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19..SOT - We know it's tough.

Weknow sometimes you guys havelimited resources, but youguys have been so strong.You guys are true warriors.We're excited for you.

Thisthing is gonna end.

We knowit's coming to an end.

Keepfighting.

We're behind youall the way.Appreciate everything youdo.

Go Pokes!

IF YOU KNOW OFSOMEONE STEPPING UP TO HELPAND MAKING US PROUD TO BEO-K..

