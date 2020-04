Cruises dock with sick passengers

WITH DOZENS OF SICK PASSENGERSONBOARD HAVE DOCKED AT PORTEVERGLADES.

AND MULTIPLEPEOPLE ON BOARD HAVE BEENTAKEN TO SOUTH FLORIDAHOSPITALS.

THE HOLLAND AMERICAZAANDAM AND ROTTERDAM WEREFINALLY ALLOWED TO DOCK INSOUTH FLORIDA AFTER DAYS OFDEBATE.

ACCORDING TO FOX INMIAMI -- 10 PASSENGERS HAVEBEEN TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL INFORT LAUDERDALE, WITH FOUROTHERS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL INMIAMI-DADE COUNTY.

AT LEASTTWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED ON THESHIPS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.AND MORE THAN 40 ARE BEINGKEPT ON BOARD WITH MILDFLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS. THESITUATION HAS BEEN STRESSFULAND SCARY FOR EVERYONEINVOLVED.<WOMAN WHO'S DAD IS ON BOARD:39 - 50 "NEVER EVER EXPECTEDTO BE IN THE SITUATION THATWE'RE IN RIGHT NOW SO I'MGOING TO BE GRATEFUL ONCE HE'SBACK IN HIS HOUSE AND THERE TOSTAY."