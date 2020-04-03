Should Florida track health workers who test positive for coronavirus? now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:13s - Published Should Florida track health workers who test positive for coronavirus? Overall cases of COVID-19 in Florida surpasses 8,000, but its unknown how many involved health care workers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this David -mogeladze Should Florida track health workers who test positive for coronavirus? https://t.co/qR8NUlKQhK 7 hours ago