Insurance company denies COVID 19 claim for restaurant

Restaurant owners are suing an insurance company over covid 19 claims.one fort wayne owner says he's also been denied... and accuses the company of finding a way around paying for the restaurant's losses.

John sohn said when he found out his business had to close..

He threw food and drinks away that would have spoiled.he went to file a claim to get insurance on his losses....the insurance company will pay out for property damage..

When natural disaster shut down businesses...but not pandemics.

3 the front of the kaysan's 5th down bar has been locked for weeks.the sign on the door showing the owner john sohn was only closing until the 31-st...now realizing it will be much longer.the only thing we can do is just wait this out until the curve flattens every day closed is money coming out of his pocket...the owner has had this place for almost 20 years...and the claim he put in today..

Was a first.you just cant get an answer frm anyonsohn put in a claim with his insurance company...society insurance.he was claiming just what had to be thrown out inside his store....but says was told he physical in nature to the building but this epidemic is not coveredhe isnt the only one.almost a dozen restaurants in chicago have run into the same problem..

And are now filing a lawsuit against the company...accusing the company of failing to honor its obligations.sohn agrees.we have insurance to cover business interruption and they do everything they can not to pay you i dont think its fair and i dont know why we have to have insurance if theyre never going to payand each day that goes by... is money out of sohns pocket.he isn't sure if he'll be able to open up again...and problems with insurance companies... aren't helping.its you feel like someone died youre going throgh all the stages of anger grief crying so and then you just don't know what to do