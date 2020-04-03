Global  

Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
OUR SECOND WEEKOF THE STATEWIDE"SAFER AT HOMEORDER"AND WE NOW KNOWTHAT WILL NOT HAVEAN EFFECT ONWISCONSIN'SPRESIDENTIALPRIMARYELECTIONS....ELECTION DAY WILLSTILL BE TUESDAY,APRIL 7TH INWISCONSINA FEDERAL JUDGETODAY DECLINED TOPOSTPONEELECTIONS OVER THEHEALTH THREAT FROMCORONAVIRUS.HE DID EXTEND THEDEADLINE FORVOTERS TO REQUESTABSENTEE BALLOTS.YOU NOW HAVEUNTIL TOMORROW AT5 PM.YOU MUST RETURNTHEM BY APRIL 13TH.15 OTHER STATESHAVE POSTPONEDTHEIR PRIMARIESBECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS.THE CITY OF GREENBAY IS ADAPTING IT'SPLANS FOR THEELECTION... WITHPIBLIC SAFETY INMIND.THE CITY COULDGET SOME HELPFROM THE NATIONALGUARD.GREEN BAY IS ALSOPLANNING TO HAVEJUST TWO-TO-FOURPOLLING PLACESOPEN ..

AND THOSEWOULD BE LARGEGYMNASIUMS.MAYOR ERICGENRICH HAD HOPEDTHE STATE WOULDNOT DO IN-PERSONVOTING ON TUESDAY.THE DEMOCRATI




