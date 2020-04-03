GM to Make Face Masks for Frontline Workers

Rawdorkable 又 RT @IamKarenBoBaran: @NiaVardalos @IAmJohnAles This one at least looks half decent. I'll be making some masks tomorrow for my frontline job… 9 minutes ago

The Special K 🌊🌎🌈 @NiaVardalos @IAmJohnAles This one at least looks half decent. I'll be making some masks tomorrow for my frontline… https://t.co/XpTfvXGxZo 23 minutes ago

I S Cal I’ve decided to donate all of the face masks I hand-make with N95 filter pockets to our health care professionals o… https://t.co/8YjYQBqG6Y 1 hour ago

Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @AsmChristySmith: Yesterday, @MayorOfLA released new guidance on face coverings while in public. Please save the N-95 masks for healthca… 2 hours ago

Dr Galloway RT @TheCairnsPost: There may not be much call for new curtains at the moment, but a local manufacturer is shifting gears to help make perso… 2 hours ago

Gail Rubino The Aussies do it. Let’s be smart. Find companies to mfg masks and PPE https://t.co/7ewYH0I29Z 2 hours ago

Cairns Post There may not be much call for new curtains at the moment, but a local manufacturer is shifting gears to help make… https://t.co/szFqGNjdcp 2 hours ago