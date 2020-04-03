Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families

'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families

'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families

CBS Television Stations’ Los Angeles properties CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN Los Angeles partnered with iHeart Radio stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District to raise more than $1.5 million for LAUSD students and families struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.