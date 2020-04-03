'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:43s - Published 'LA Students Most In Need' Fundrasier Garners More Than $1.5M For LAUSD Families CBS Television Stations’ Los Angeles properties CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN Los Angeles partnered with iHeart Radio stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District to raise more than $1.5 million for LAUSD students and families struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this