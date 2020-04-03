Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News

PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News

PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News

PM MOdi urges nation to show solidarity in fight against the pandemic; Positive coronavirus cases in India soar to 2301; World Bank approves $1 billion emergency aid to India, Nizamuddin evacuees reportedly creating trouble, says Delhi health secy and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raichuryouthfr1

raichuryouthfriends PM Modi urges nation to light diyas, candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 . . 130 crore Indians are together fi… https://t.co/vyTF9iUwDA 20 seconds ago

broutray

Biswa RT @EconomicTimes: PM #Modi has urged the countrymen to switch off the lights at their homes, and at their doorsteps or balcony, light a ca… 8 minutes ago

PalvaiSwetha

swetha reddy palvai PM modi urges nation to light diyas, candles for 9minutes at 9pm on April_5 (Sunday)to end the darkness of COVID-19👍🏻 59 minutes ago

AhirBhai7

Suraj yadav PM Modi urges people to light diya, candle for 9 minutes because - to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus 1 hour ago

ChinmoyParashar

Banking Dost PM Modi urges nation to light diyas, candles for 9 minutes at 9 p.m on April 5 but don't celebrate it as #Diwali and burnt #firecrackers 😀😀 1 hour ago

vatsalayogi

vatsala sawhney RT @ndtv: Light candles on Sunday at 9 pm to show solidarity amid #CoronavirusLockdown: PM Modi urges nation #CoronavirusOutbreak #Coronav… 1 hour ago

Shalini42494869

Shalini singh PM Modi urges nation to light diyas, candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi address… https://t.co/0TyP77MOmI 2 hours ago

investonline_in

InvestOnline.in #LatestNews PM urges nation to light candles or torch on 5 April at 9pm for 9 minutes to show solidarity that we a… https://t.co/aadHCGDGAj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.