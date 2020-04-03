Global  

US driver has to kick incredibly thick layer of ice off his car

This motorist in Sioux Falls had to kick a thick layer of ice off his car after driving through a rainstorm in freezing conditions on April 2.

The ice was so thick after driving through town that Justin Frantzen had to kick parts of his car just to break the ice off.




