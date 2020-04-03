Thai man snorkels through hundreds of jellyfish bloom

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:18s - Published
This is the amazing moment a snorkeler swam through hundreds of jellyfish.

Anun Choochaisri filmed himself swimming through the creatures in a freshwater canal in Songkhla, Southern Thailand on March 22.

In the video, he was seen fearlessly swimming among the swarm of jellyfish, which are not stinging or poisonous.

Anun said large numbers of jellyfish appear in the water each year from the end of February to April.

He said: "It's normal to see lots of jellyfish in the river during these months.

"The sea level rises above the average and causes the jellyfish to move up to the fresh water stream.

We have seen this phenomenon every year, which is stunning for visitors." The canal is an irrigation channel that is connected to the Gulf of Thailand.

